Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 26 to April 1.

Summonses

3/28 at 4:30 a.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Colonial Village on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

3/27 at 4:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Ledgewood Drive.

3/27 at 8:55 a.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Amerescoggin Road.

3/29 at 2:50 p.m. Lines down on Waites Landing Road.

3/30 at 10:54 a.m. Department operations on Mackworth Island.

3/30 at noon. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

3/31 at 1:59 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fundy Road.

3/31 at 3:24 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Payson Road.

3/31 at 4:34 p.m. Structure fire on Hardy Road.

4/1 at 8:41 a.m. Structure fire on Blueberry Lane.

4/1 at 11:06 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from March 26 to April 1.

