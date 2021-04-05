Falmouth residents will see more data collectors out revaluating local residential properties this month.

Employees of Company Vision Government Solutions have been in town since January conducting exterior surveys of properties, but with the arrival of warmer weather the company is sending more data collectors to speed up the revaluation process.

Inspections will take 10-15 minutes. Residents are not mandated to provide interior access when it’s requested this summer, but the data being collected is “vitally important” to the accuracy and uniformity of the assessments, a letter to homeowners from the town said.

Data collectors follow CDC protocols and wear masks and remain 6 feet from homeowners. They will carry identification and letters of approval from the town, but if homeowners are suspicious they can call Falmouth Police Department’s non-emergency number at 781-2300 for verification.

The revaluation should be completed by August 2022, town officials said. The last reevaluation was in 2009, according to Assistant Town Manager Amy Lamontagne.

