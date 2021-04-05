Arrests

4/3 at 10:13 p.m. Zachary Grant, 34, of Tuttle Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Park Street on charges of disorderly conduct and violating condition of release.

Summonses

4/2 at 9:42 a.m. Isaac Stevens, 45, of Main Street, Auburn, was issued a summons at Desert and Hunter roads on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

3/30 at 5:44 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hallowell Road.

4/4 at 2:04 p.m. Miscellaneous complaint on Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from March 29 to April 4.

