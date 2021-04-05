Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church on the Mill Pond, Route 35, in Goodwins Mills will hold a free community drive-thru dinner on April 17. The meal includes baked ziti with meat sauce.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Events
Like A Boss: Jeff Brickman, President & CEO of Central Maine Healthcare
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: April 7-14
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Goodwin Mills Advent Christian Church holds a free dinner April 17
-
Local & State
Maine reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, with vaccinations set to surge
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough gets new superintendent