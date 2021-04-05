After loaning his work to the library, artist Charlie Hewitt recently decided to permanently donate one of his “HOPEFUL” electric signs to the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.
The sign now hangs inside the library, right after the entrance on the left-hand side.
To read the full story, click here.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Vet to Vet volunteer visitor training this month
-
Times Record
In photos: A sign of hope at Curtis Memorial Library
-
Do This
Women’s anthology includes essay by former Mainer
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Folk, jazz and indie rock from here and away
-
Local & State
Candidates for charter commission represent diversity of Portland