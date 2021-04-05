By the figures I can find today, there have been 31,141,034 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. to date. There have been 564,806 deaths, for a fatality rate of 1.8%. If one-half of the U.S. population were to contract this disease that would be 2,720,500 deaths.

That Mr. Balentine seems willing to sacrifice the lives of more than 2 million people so that he doesn’t have to wear a mask or be careful about his actions in public is reprehensible (Here’s Something: “Restore sanity, reject Mills, reopen Maine,” March 25). If we were to sacrifice the lives of 2 million for the sake of convenience that would be a crime.

Bob Sessums

North Yarmouth

