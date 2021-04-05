Jeff Christmas

6:30 p.m. Friday. Falmouth Congregational Church parking lot, 267 Falmouth Road, free, donations accepted for concessions. falmouthcongregationalchurch.org

Enjoy a parking-lot show from former North Carolina singer-songwriter Jeff Christmas who will be playing songs from last year’s album “Little Universe.” Standout tracks include “Learning in the Line,” “Devour Ourvselves” and “More Of You.” Christmas’s foray into the folk world happened while he was a college student in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, and his biggest influence is Ani DiFranco. The show will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/falmouth.ucccebook, so no worries if the weather’s lousy.

Mark Tipton Trio

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House, free, donations appreciated. camdenoperahouse.com

Trumpeter, composer, producer and educator Mark Tipton will be joined by drummer Beau Lisy and guitarist Ryan Blotnick for a streaming show presented by Camden Opera House. The trio is three-fifths of the Les Sorciers Perdus, a progressive jazz group known for innovative silent film scores and original jazz compositions. This particular show will include new tunes from Tipton, including a pair inspired by a year of social isolation: “Long Distance Hug” and “Cosmic Love-a-Gram.” The chaps will also perform the introspective “Old Ways Fading,” the ballad “Could it Be” and the cheeky “Pat-a-Pat,” among other selections. Since it’s been a solid six months since they’ve played together, the Mark Tipton Trio is pretty fired up. Join them!

The Decemberists Livestream

8 p.m. Sunday. Also April 18, 25. Via State Theatre, $25, $65 series pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indie rock band The Decemberists hope to make it back to Maine for a post-pandemic show, but in the meantime, they’re celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band with a trio of streaming performances. They have nine albums of material to choose from, so you can bet that the three set lists will vary. Technically, they’ve been together closer to 22 years, but during a pandemic, who’s counting? If you want to double-down on your experience, get a VIP package with virtual post-show hangouts with the band during which you can ask questions and be treated to three extra songs. The Decemberists are also creating special T-shirts and posters to commemorate these shows, and those are available to purchase when you snag your tix.

