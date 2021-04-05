Downtown Wiscasset storeowners, patrons and town officials are left with unanswered questions Monday after pieces of a Main Street building’s brick façade crumbled on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

No one was injured when bricks peeled off the front of the 163-year-old Wawenock Block building at 67 Main St., but what caused the collapse remains a mystery, said Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons.

“There didn’t appear to be any issues with the building prior to this, or nothing had been reported at least,” said Simmons. “My main concern now is public safety. We want to make sure that structure is sound before we let anyone into that area.”

Simmons said the town is “incredibly lucky” no one was injured in the two collapses.

“If this had been August, I think we’d be looking at a different situation,” he said.

Simmons said the building will be supported with scaffolding to make sure the remaining pieces of the façade stay in place, but no one will be allowed in or around the building until it’s repaired.

Mark Robinson, a representative of Doering Brothers LLC, a Florida-based company that owns the building, said the owners don’t know when the building will be repaired or what it’ll cost. Until then, the building’s two tenants, the Wiscasset Bay Gallery and A Silent Way, a wine bar, will remain closed.

Wiscasset Bay Gallery owner Keith Oehmig said he’s thankful the gallery wasn’t open during the collapse but said he’s concerned about how the collapse will impact his summer business.

“As a business owner, it’s the first thing you think about,” said Oehmig. “In 2019 we had the (Maine Department of Transportation) construction in front of our building, then we had COVID-19 in 2020, and now this. It has been the three Cs: Construction, COVID-19, and now collapse.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: