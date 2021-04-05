Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  4/7  8:30 a.m.  Design Manual: Working Group Meeting

Wed.  4/7  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland Board

Wed.  4/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Thur.  4/8  3 p.m.  City Manager’s Working Waterfront Group

Thur.  4/8  5 p.m.  Joint City/School Finance Committee

Thur.  4/8  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Mon.  4/12  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Mon.  4/12  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Tues.  4/13  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  4/13  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  4/13  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Tues.  4/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  4/14  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  4/14  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles