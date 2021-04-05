Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 4/7 8:30 a.m. Design Manual: Working Group Meeting
Wed. 4/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Board
Wed. 4/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Thur. 4/8 3 p.m. City Manager’s Working Waterfront Group
Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. Joint City/School Finance Committee
Thur. 4/8 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Mon. 4/12 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Mon. 4/12 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Tues. 4/13 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 4/13 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 4/13 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Tues. 4/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 4/14 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 4/14 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Events
Like A Boss: Jeff Brickman, President & CEO of Central Maine Healthcare
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: April 7-14
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Goodwin Mills Advent Christian Church holds a free dinner April 17
-
Local & State
Maine reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, with vaccinations set to surge
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough gets new superintendent