Arrests

3/29 at 9:17 a.m. Patrick Joseph Ciliberto, 34, of Biddeford, was arrested on Park Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/29 at 9:53 a.m. Sean Grossman, 31, of Saco, was arrested on Bramhall Street on a probation violation.

3/29 at 11:14 a.m. Bruce Elwell, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street on a warrant and on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

3/29 at 11:51 a.m. Daniel Oriol, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Noyes Street on a warrant.

3/29 at 4:52 p.m. Zachary Hanlon, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street on a warrant.

3/29 at 7:26 p.m. Matthew Dyer, 41, of Westbrook, was arrested on Park Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/29 at 10:58 p.m. Kenneth Hanlon, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Massachusetts Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/30 at 2:27 p.m. Dominic Pizzo, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/31 at 3:18 a.m. Johnathan Stanley, 34, of Jamaica, was arrested on Commercial Street on a warrant.

3/31 at 11:03 a.m. Michael Scott Curry, 29, no town given, was arrested on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

4/1 at 7:24 a.m. Matthew Boyd, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

4/1 at 12:24 p.m. Dustin Cole, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass, public drinking and violation of conditional release.

4/1 at 6:04 p.m. Joshua Welch, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Temple Street on a warrant and on a charge of assault.

4/2 at 8:19 a.m. Ray Morris, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street on a warrant and on a charge of reckless conduct.

4/2 at 11:35 p.m. Steven Paul Konyaki, 40, no town listed, was arrested on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/3 at 1:13 a.m. Miles Tremaine Brautigam, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Temple Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 5:57 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 59, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street on a charge of arson.

4/3 at 10:16 a.m. Brian French, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street on a warrant.

4/3 at 10:16 a.m. James Peter, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street on a warrant.

4/3 at 12:44 p.m. Luther Campbell, 50, of Lincolnville, was arrested on Congress Street on a warrant and on a charges of violation of conditional release.

4/3 at 8:39 p.m. John Simoa Jacques, 30, of Portland, was arrested on State Street on a charge of assault.

4/3 at 10:29 p.m. David Otto, 24, of Portland, was arrested on West Commercial Street on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

4/4 at 3:59 a.m. Tyler Salley, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on St. John Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/4 at 10:36 a.m. Eric Faulkingham, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street on a charge of falsifying physical evidence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/4 at 10:45 a.m. Zakaria Ibrahim, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Industrial Parkway on a warrant.

4/4 at 9:40 p.m. Joseph Lluvera, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

