SCARBOROUGH — On April 1, the Board of Education announced that Geoffrey Bruno will be Scarborough Public School’s next superintendent, starting in July.

Bruno has served as superintendent at Falmouth Public Schools since 2014. He will be replacing Superintendent Sanford Prince, who is retiring after a 40-year career in education.

Bruno was one of 14 people applying for the position, School Board Chair April Sither said.

His salary will be $157,100, according to the Portland Press Herald.

“I have the upmost confidence that Mr. Bruno’s experience and commitment to excellence with insure that Scarborough Public Schools continues to be an outstanding place for our students to grow, learn and thrive,” she said. “Scarborough is fortunate to obtain a superintendent of such high caliber.”

According to an announcement from Scarborough Public Schools, Bruno was an educator in the greater Boston area before coming to Maine in 2014, serving as a K-12 executive director for curriculum and instruction and middle school principal in Saugus, assistant principal in Hopkinton and Georgetown and was the head of school at community day charter public school in Lawrence.

Bruno said he is excited to join the Scarborough community July 1.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and becoming part of the Scarborough community and hitting the ground running this summer to get ready for the upcoming school year,” he said.

The district’s stated mission — “To provide a safe and inclusive learning environment where each and every student is empowered to be a resilient lifelong learner who’s prepared to engage as a contributing member of society” — aligns with Bruno’s, he said.

“I think Scarborough’s mission is consistent with the qualities I try to embody as a leader, the commitment to provide the best possible educational opportunities for all kids and families, a team approach to problem-solving and decision-making, a passion to innovate new teaching and learning practices and a desire to provide authentic learning experiences for all of our students as they try and develop as sense of purpose and belonging in our community and beyond,” he said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked really hard to develop the relationships necessary to lead with a shared vision, one with the needs of students at the center of all decisions,” Bruno said. “I’ve had the privilege to serve students and families as a superintendent, as a curriculum instruction director, middle school principal, a head of an urban charter school and then also as a teacher.”

