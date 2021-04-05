A widespread internet outage affected Spectrum’s customers throughout Maine and in New Hampshire on Monday night.

“We are aware of an issue affecting services at this time for Spectrum customers in Maine,” Spectrum tweeted just before 6 p.m. “We’re working diligently to restore your service as quickly as possible & apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.”

A company spokesperson said two separate fiber breaks caused the outage that lasted over two hours. Service appeared to be restored by about 8 p.m., but a spokeswoman did not say if all of the company’s more than 440,000 residential and business customers had service restored at that time.

“We’ve identified two separate fiber breaks in our network, impacting services for Spectrum customers in Maine and New Hampshire,” Heidi Vandenbrouck said in an email Monday night. “These separate breaks have impacted our redundant path, which normally serves as backup, when a break or damage is incurred in a part of network.”

Vandenbrouck later said that service to Maine and New Hampshire was rerouted to reconnect customers as soon as possible, but workers were still making repairs to the breaks in the network that caused the outage.

She did not say how many of Spectrum’s residential and business customers in Maine were affected by the outage Monday night.

