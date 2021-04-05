Vet to Vet Maine, a nonprofit that connects volunteer veterans with vulnerable Maine veterans who may need a friend, will hold its next volunteer training from 4-7 p.m. April 26-28 via Zoom.

Vet to Vet Maine has been connecting veterans in Cumberland and York counties since 2014, and is now expanding to serve veterans in Androscoggin County.

To enroll in the training, to request a veteran companion, or for more information, contact Judie Alessi O’Malley at 207-579-4024 or email [email protected]

