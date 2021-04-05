Curbside bean supper – Saturday, April 10, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint of beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint cole slaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. The cost is $10 at curbside pickup in the Church Street lot. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, at 854-9157, or emailing [email protected] Include name, phone number and how many meals. The deadline to place orders is Thursday, April 8, by 2 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Roast turkey dinner – Saturday, April 10, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Includes green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. No substitutions. Curbside pickup, $10, exact payment required. Reservations not required.
