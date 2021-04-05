Arrests

3/30 at 2:02 p.m. William L. Wheelock, 30, of Highlander Cliff Road, was arrested in Windham on a warrant.

4/3 at 2:22 a.m. Brandon J. Connolly, 22, of Heritage Drive, Standish, was arrested in Windham on a charge of failure to appear after posting bail.

Summonses

3/29 at 2:55 p.m. Thomas N. Hernandez, 53, of Doris Avenue, was issued a summons on River Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

4/1 at 2:24 p.m. Justin J. Moran, 28, of Naples (street address not listed), was issued a summons in Windham on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

4/1 at 3:10 p.m. Cheryl A. Harper, 72, of Main Street, Sabattus, was issued a summons in Windham on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: