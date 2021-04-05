AUGUSTA — The congressional delegations of Maine and Alaska want the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to work quickly to implement a law designed to address a gap in care for veterans who suffer from early-stage dementia.
The delegations want the VA to implement provisions of the State Veterans Homes Domiciliary Care Flexibility Act, which Congress passed late last year. The law gives the VA the ability to waive eligibility requirements for homecare for veterans with early-stage dementia.
The delegations said they were motivated to advocate for the law because of difficulty experienced at Maine Veterans’ Homes. Eligibility requirements enforced by the VA limited access for many veterans, the lawmakers said.
Kelley Kash, chief executive officer of Maine Veterans’ Homes, said the law change “will correct a decades-old administrative oversight that has negatively impacted Maine veterans and their families.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: April 8
-
Nation & World
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell-Republican blockade
-
Sports
NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
Times Record
No injuries reported after Wiscasset building’s brick façade crumbles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.