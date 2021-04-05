Former Press Herald editorial writer and columnist Nikki Kallio contributed an essay to a newly published anthology of women writing about their experiences during the pandemic. “(Her)oics: Women’s Lived Experiences During the Coronavirus Pandemic” includes stories from 52 women across the United States – from first responders and recovering patients – about staying home, losing work, and living in isolation; and about the ability of women to persevere during challenging times.

In her essay, “Cold Front,” Kallio writes about the anxiety of recovering from cancer layered with anxiety of the pandemic. Kallio’s chemotherapy for ovarian cancer ended in January 2020, just before the pandemic, but her treatment continued with scans, blood tests and monitoring. “There is always a deep fear and worry about something being found again, and with the pandemic, there is the added concern of COVID-19,” she said.

Kallio, who lives in rural Wisconsin and worked for the Press Herald from 2002 to 2005, said her recovery is going well and her tests and scans have brought positive results. She is associated with Topsham-based writing retreat Wide Open Writing.

She will participate in a Zoom reading and discussion with other contributors at 4 p.m. Sunday in a session titled “(Her)oics Tales of Medical Healers and Heroines.” For information or to participate, visit regalhousepublishing.com/heroics.

