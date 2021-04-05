Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 29 to April 4.
Fire calls
3/29 at 9:11 a.m. Lines down at West Elm and Tenney streets.
3/29 at 4:06 p.m. Fire inspection on Route 1.
4/1 at 1:41 p.m. Fire call on Bowmore Lane.
4/3 at 8:22 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. Department operations in North Yarmouth.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from March 29 to April 4.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: March 29-April 4
-
Times Record
No injuries reported after Wiscasset building’s brick façade crumbles
-
Nation & World
A QAnon revelation suggests the truth of Q’s identity was right there all along