Arrests

3/29 at 6:32 p.m. Chad Bailey, 44, of Beacon Street, Livermore Falls, was arrested at River and Patricia roads on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

3/31 at 1:04 a.m. Amanda Krista Ames, 35, of Franklin Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Perryman Drive on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/31 at 11:30 a.m. Michael Blasingame, 35, of Nancy Drive, was arrested on Pleasant Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

4/1 at 10:15 p.m. Cuong Lee, 59, of Maine Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 7:20 p.m. John Kelly, 64, of Islesboro, was arrested on Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 9 p.m. Mark Salafia, 53, of Middle Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 11:19 p.m. A 17-year-old was arrested on Route 196 on charges of speeding and failing to stop for an officer.

Summonses

3/31 at 9:06 p.m. Mathew Ryan Grenier, 27, of Cardinal Lane, was issued a summons on Coral Sea Street on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and violating condition of release.

4/1 at 5:19 p.m. Nathaniel Richards, 26, of Old Powerhouse Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

4/3 at 5:25 p.m. Rebecca Sancomb, 53, of Raymond Court, Bath, was issued a summons at Routes 1 and 196 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

4/3 at 6:10 p.m. Casey Acquin, 27, of Woodland Drive, was issued a summons at Old Bath and Bath roads on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

3/29 at 9:18 a.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

3/29 at 12:14 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

3/29 at 4:16 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Bath Road and Medical Center Drive.

3/31 at 12:29 p.m. Structure fire on Emanuel Drive.

3/31 at 1:30 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

3/31 at 4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

4/1 at 11:58 a.m. Welfare check on Jordan Avenue.

4/2 at 5:32 p.m. Miscellaneous complaint at Old Bath and Storer roads.

4/3 at 12:34 a.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

4/3 at 7:01 p.m. Structure fire on Campbells Pond Road.

4/3 at 8:18 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

4/4 at 9:13 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

4/4 at 6:23 p.m. Assist citizen on Federal Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 79 calls from March 29 to April 4.

