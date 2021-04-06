The Falmouth School Board hopes to have a replacement for Superintendent Geoff Bruno, who is leaving for Scarborough, on the job for the start of the next school year.

Bruno, in a letter to the community last week, announced he has accepted the superintendent’s job in Scarborough and will begin there July 1. He has led Falmouth’s schools for the past seven years.

“I will continue to lead our schools through the challenges we face this spring and plan to support the transition to new leadership in any way I can,” Bruno said. “Since last March we have faced many unique challenges as a community and a school district. Thank you for your continued commitment and support of our students and our schools as we navigate the rest of this school year together.”

His salary in Scarborough will be $157,100, according to Scarborough School Board Chairperson April Sither. In Falmouth, Bruno made $152,610.50, as of the end of this year.

The Falmouth board said it will seek public input as it narrows down the candidates for the superintendency.

“The Falmouth Schools are an attractive place to work and we are confident that we can identify and hire the next great leader to help us provide a first-rate education to the children of Falmouth,” the board said in a letter signed by all members last week.

Bruno, who declined to be interviewed by The Forecaster, said he looks “forward to the opportunity to lead in a school district new to me.”

He will replace two-year Scarborough Superintendent Sanford “Sandy” Prince, who announced his retirement in December.

“We have been so impressed by Mr. Bruno‘s professionalism and the energy he will bring to the position. Mr. Bruno‘s reputation and resume are both exceptional, and Scarborough is excited to welcome him to our district in July,” Sither said.

Bruno previously was an administrator in Saugus, Massachusetts. Before that he was curriculum developer for the Saugus district and a middle school principal. He was the head of school at an urban charter school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and an assistant principal there, too. He began his career as a middle school science teacher.

He and his wife have four children.

