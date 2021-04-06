Spring cleanup day

Gorham Conservation Commission is seeking volunteers for a spring cleanup day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17.

“We will be meeting at a few different spots around town to help keep group sizes small and to make quick work of picking up trash along some of the busier areas,” organizers said in an announcement.

Those unable to join a group in person are invited to clean up their own neighborhoods. Participants are urged to wear “sturdy shoes, gloves and bright clothing.”

The commission will have trash bags and safety vests available. Volunteers agree to adhere to all current state COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and keeping 6 feet away from people who are not members of their household. The rain date is Saturday, April 24.

The commission thanks Gorham Village Alliance, Gorham Outdoors and Gorham Public Works for their support and Gorham Volunteers In Police Service for traffic safety.

To register, go to forms.gle/P7rbYi4eunMSQiJT7.

50 years ago

The Gorham Fire Department was planning a field day in June. Edward Bean was named committee chairman. Others on the

committee included Frank Ward, Peter Chandler, Terry Towle, Gordon Junkins, Carl Pike and George Bangs.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 1 that the U.S. public debt was $ 28,081,128,042,930.95.

