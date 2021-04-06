Face masks delivered

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club delivered 1,200 face masks to Lake Region High School on March 24, just in time for the students’ return to full-time, in-person learning. Hundreds of masks were also delivered the same day to Stevens Elementary School, as well as to the Bridgton fire and police departments, public library and community center.

This was the third and final phase of the Rotary’s Million Mask Challenge, which ran from October 2020 to March 2021. To date, the Bridgton-Lake Region Club has distributed approximately 10,000 face masks throughout the region.

Public entities and nonprofits in Denmark, Harrison, Naples and Sweden that need masks should reach out to the Rotary Club at [email protected]

To learn more about Rotary, go to LakeRegionRotary.org, like them on Facebook, or write to [email protected]

Senior College sign-ups

Five classes will be in the spring 2021 offerings from Senior College at Bridgton, beginning on Tuesday, April 20. Margaret Reimer will lead a discussion of Henry Beston’s classic “The Outermost House” on Tuesdays, April 20 and 27, May 4 and 11. Thursday classes include “U.S. Fleet Submarine in WWII,” taught by Dave Hobbins; “Product Design Utilizing 3-D Printing,” Patric Santerre; “How Boxed Water is Driving Environmental Change,” Kelsey Pence and “Lacy Wings,” with instructor Leigh Macmillen Hayes.

All classes are held via ZOOM from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The deadline to register is Thursday, April 15. For more information and forms, go to www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org or call the registrar at 647-5593.

Farmers market updates

The Bridgton Farmers Market, now located on Nulty Street at The All Roads Hub (the Old MacDonald Motors Build that also houses the Bottle Redemption Center), is now open for the season from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Online pre-ordering is still available and orders can be picked up at the members table in the market. Customers are asked to use the public parking areas across from The Allroads Hub. For further information and a list of vendors visit Bridgton Farmers Market on Facebook or email [email protected]

