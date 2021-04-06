Special town election

A special election will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

The first of two articles pertains to funding repairs to the Stevens Brook dam/box culvert replacement and road repair. The second article would OK the purchase of a loader for the transfer station. A sample ballot and documents about work being proposed at Stevens Brook can be found at newgloucester.com.

School board budget workshop

The school board budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 will afford residents in Maine School Administrative District #15 a chance to ask questions of administration about the FY2021-22 budget and talk about priorities. The Zoom link can be found at msad15.org.

Successful Maine Maple Weekend

Royal River Orchards was the place to be to celebrate Maine Maple Weekend from March 27-28. Co-owners David and Leslee Clark reported a brisk business for their pancake breakfasts, as well as farm sales of their newly tapped maple products and apple-related items made from the fruit in their orchards. The assortment of maple-glazed cookies and those in the shape of bunnies in homage to Easter sold out in one hour.

Leslee said she heard from visitors that they were glad COVID regulations were loosened so they could support local agriculture while being out with their families.

“We didn’t know what to expect for our first year, and it was managed really well,” Leslee said. “Everyone respected social distancing.”

Royal River Orchards has been family-owned since 1963. David said his family has tried a number of agricultural enterprises over the years. Not all were economically viable, so they worked outside the farm to put it back together. He and his wife made a commitment to maintain that stewardship. They’re trying to create a low-impact economic agricultural environment going forward.

“We’re not on the map,” David said. “We’re kinda doing our thing quietly. There’s more to it than the monetary value. New Gloucester is a great place. To be a steward of part of that, it’s an honor.”

The Clarks host tented outdoor farm weddings in their fields atop Peacock Hill showcasing 360-degree views, including distant glimpses of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. They offer pick-your-own apples from mid-August to November.

Shaker immunity workshop

Shaker Village herbalist Allie Armstrong will be leading a White Pine Immune Boosting Syrup Virtual Workshop from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Participants will prepare a potent immune-boosting syrup from the needles and twigs of the white pine tree.

The medicinal properties of white pine and how to use this medicine to support one’s health will be discussed. Also, how the immune system functions and ways to build it holistically will be addressed.

The needed supplies for the stovetop reciped include white pine tree needles and twigs, honey, water, brandy (optional). The full recipe will be shared with registrants. Register online at maineshakers.com/workshops or email [email protected] The cost is $22 per person. A Zoom link will be emailed to attendees.

For more about Allie Armstrong, an herbalist and Functional Medicine health coach, go to www.facebook.com/alliearmstrongwellness.

