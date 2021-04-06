Local educator chosen for fellowship

The Coalition on Adult Basic Education’s Advocacy Fellowship has selected Windham Raymond Adult Education’s Catherine Giuffre-Renaud for its prestigious Fellowship program. The fellowship focuses on the development of leadership and advocacy skills, research capacity and network of influence for adult educators, their staff and administrators.

By being chosen as a fellow, Giuffre-Renaud will learn to be a better leader in order to provide a rewarding adult education experience to her students. She has served as the Adult Basic Education coordinator and lead teacher for the Windham Raymond schools for the past five years, and for 13 years has worked in various adult education programs in both York and Cumberland counties. Congratulations to Catherine as she continues her educational journey.

Scavenger hunt for seniors

Spring is in the air and if you’re a senior 55 or older and would like to take advantage of the warmer temperatures, consider taking a ride with the Windham Parks & Recreation department on their Car Bingo Scavenger Hunt. Here’s how it works: Everyone gets a Bingo card as they board the Parks & Recreation bus. Participants will enjoy a scenic ride while searching for items on their Bingo cards. There will be prizes for all Bingo winners plus a special surprise for all onboard. The fun will take place on April 28 from 1 – 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

April is Poetry Month

Windham resident and poet Bob Clark has set up a wonderful poetry assortment in the upstairs space of the Windham Public Library. Clark has been creating these artistic displays for the past 10 years and he delights in sharing his poems with the library’s patrons. This year, Bob has donated his latest book of verse entitled “Carriage Lane” for local readers to explore. Stop in, sit down and enjoy the read any time from now until the end of April.

New medical practice

Maine Medical Partners Ortho and Sports Medicine has opened a new office at 584 Roosevelt Trail. Staffed by Jeffrey Bean, DO, and physical therapists Ryan Brown and Eric Bouchard, the practice serves patients of all activity levels in the fields of sports medicine and orthopedics. The practice is open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and no appointments are necessary. For more information, visit www.mainemedicalpartners.org/sportsmedicine.

