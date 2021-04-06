State health officials reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths on Tuesday, one day before eligibility for vaccination expands to all adults in Maine.

Tuesday marked the eighth consecutive day in which new case numbers topped 200 in Maine as the state faces rising or stubbornly high infection numbers amid rapidly expanding vaccination campaigns. The 290 new cases was just below the seven-day average of 292 cases daily as of Tuesday, compared to an average of 214 cases for the week ending March 30 and a recent low of 140 in late February.

To date, there have been 52,275 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Maine since the coronavirus was first detected here in March 2020. At least 746 deaths have been linked to the disease, according to figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine’s vaccination campaign will expand again as eligibility moves from all adults age 50 or older to anyone age 16 or over on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 34.5 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million residents — or 463,662 individuals — had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 23.6 percent, or 316,929 people, had received all of the shots necessary to become fully inoculated.

Maine’ allotment of vaccine doses from the federal government is expected to exceed 91,000 this week, boosted in part by a 46 percent increase in shipments to retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, Walmart, Hannaford and Shaw’s supermarkets. The federal government also plans to ship doses to CVS pharmacies in Maine as well as to Good Neighbor and MedShoppe, which operate in Aroostook and Androscoggin counties.

“Maine is now administering an average of 14,449 doses/day,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said in a message posted to Twitter on Monday. “That’s a 42% increase compared to what we were doing 2 weeks ago.”

Shah is expected to hold a briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Vaccine allocations to retail pharmacies in Maine jump 46%

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: