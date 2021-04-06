SALES

Baxter 43 Holdings, LLC purchased a ±24,524-square-foot medical office building on ±1.6 acres at 43 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Del Boca Vista, LLC purchased a 29,000-square-foot medical office building at 1601 Congress St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Portland Recovery Community Center purchased a 6,600-square-foot office/flex property at 102 Bishop St., Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

SPME, Avon LLC purchased a 6.4-acre development complex at 10 Avon St., Lewiston. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tony Armstrong, SVC The Urbanek Group.

Brighton Holdings LLC purchased a 4,319-square-foot commercial office building at 888 Brighton Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Maine Turnpike Authority purchased a 2,371-square-foot property with a barn on ±3.65 acres at 8 Center Rd., Gray. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dustin Slocum, The Morton Group, William Raveis Real Estate.

Les Wilson & Sons purchased 6.69 acres of land at 34 Haigis Parkway, Scarborough. Sam LeGeyt and Tom Dunham, SIOR, The Dunham Group; David Jones, F.O. Bailey.

TeeDucFraTay, LLC purchased a ±2,355-square-foot retail condominium at 267 Commercial St., Portland. Charles Day, Porta & Co.

James Kerr purchased ±3.65 acres of commercial land at 754 U.S. Rt. 1, Scarborough/Saco. Vince Ciampi and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Allen Berube, Exp. Realty, LLC.

Ram Ventures, LLC purchased a ±29,868-square-foot office building on ±3.1 acres at 136 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.; Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

High Street Realty Trust purchased two 6-unit apartment buildings with a total of ±11,478 square feet at 232 – 236 High St., Portland. Jeff Davis, Town & Shore Real Estate; Kaili Moore, Portside Real Estate Group.

Tom Watson & Co., LLC purchased a ±150,000-square-foot industrial building on 3.54 acres at 59 Elm St. and 10 Gooch St., Biddeford. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

Johnstone Supply purchased a ±55,170-square-foot industrial building at 238-242 Riverside St., Portland. Derek Miller and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small and Joe Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

GWB Cony, LLC purchased a ±40,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 860-866 Spring St., Westbrook. Greg Boulos, Partner, The Boulos Company.

Ram Ventures LLC purchased a ±26,545-square-foot office building at 136 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Joe Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Alternative Wellness Services purchased a ±5,272-square-foot office building at 419 Alfred St., Biddeford. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Adam Parent, Mainstream Real Estate Company.

Belfast Marketplace LLC purchased four, 6-unit multifamily apartment buildings located at 6 & 38 Central Avenue and 34 & 73 Bluff Rd., Bath. Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

26 Bush St Apartments, LLC purchased a 6-unit apartment building at 26 Bush St., Skowhegan. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Maryanne Barrows, Keller Williams.

Cornish River Properties, LLC purchased a 9-unit multifamily at 514 Deering Ave, Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Dan Lucas, Lucas Real Estate.

ASM Properties LLC purchased a 5-unit multifamily property at 11 Sherman St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Chris Lavoie, Keller Williams.

Ryan Bradbury and Neeraj Gupta purchased a 3-unit multifamily at 1027 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; David Costello, Keller Williams Realty.

Audacity Zone Developments, Inc. purchased a 17,848-square-foot industrial building at 21 Pinnacle Dr., Hallowell. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Michael Lund, Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson.

Abigail T. Munroe purchased a developable lot of land at 0 Ridge Rd., Shapleigh. Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors.

RYFF1 purchased a single-tenant net-lease property at 27 Starrett Dr., Belfast. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Kyle Danielson, Horvath & Tremblay; Bob Horvath, Horvath & Tremblay.

LEASES

Office

ForeFlight, LLC renewed their lease of 5,390 square feet of office space at 4 Canal Plaza, Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM/SIOR, and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gordon Homes renewed their 405-square-foot lease at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

VETRO FiberMap leased ±4,532 square feet of office space at 215 Commercial St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Consumer Real Estate Finance Co. leased ±2,307 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

USA Teleservices, LLC has leased 8,800 square feet of office space at 56 Northport Drive, Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Okun Law PLLC has leased of 900 square feet of office space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

DigitalOwl Inc. leased ±1,827 square feet of office space at 30 Danforth St., Portland. Katie Allen, The Dunham Group; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Mr. Handyman of Greater Portland leased ±2,100 square feet of office space at 190 Riverside St., Portland. Greg Boulos and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Foley, Buhl, Roberts, & Associates leased 1,100 square feet of office space from Waterfront Maine at 254 Commercial St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Ubuntu Care, LLC leased 3,413 square feet of office space at 33 McAlister Farm Rd., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Zipleads Direct NA leased 895 square feet of office space at 4-6 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Suzanne McKechnie, Investcomm.

WEX, Inc. leased 80,000 square feet of office space at 100 Fore St., Portland. Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. leased 3,018 square feet of retail space at 9 Commercial St., Portland. Mac Simpson, Porta & Co.; Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Tokyo Sushi Ramen, Inc. leased 4,321 square feet of retail space at 11 Brown St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Mark A. Sandler, Reali Realty Commercial.

Eunoia LLC leased 1,200 square feet of salon space at 4 Milk St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Joe Malone, CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Lucie Narkundo leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

SRI SAI RAM Inc. has renewed their 1,523-square-foot retail lease at 200 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

SoPo Selfie, LLC. has leased 3,250 square feet of retail space at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Sea Bags LLC leased 2,587 square feet of retail space at 123 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Local Food 1, LLC. has renewed their 4000-square-foot retail lease at 15 Exchange St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Local Food 2, LLC. has renewed their 4,000-square-foot retail lease at 200 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Cakes Extraordinaire Inc. leased 900 square feet of retail space at 305 US Rt. 1, Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maniac Crossfit LLC dba Maniac Community Fitness leased 4,540 square feet of service space for a gym at 246 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Seacoast Flooring LLC leased 6,250 square feet of retail space at 937 Portland Rd., Saco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Evo Kitchen & Bar renewed their 1,706-square-foot retail/restaurant space at 443 Fore St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Urban Outfitters renewed their 9,720-square-foot lease at 4 Canal Plaza, Portland (formerly 178-188 Middle St). Peter Harrington, Joe Malone, CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gelato Fiasco renewed their 1,392-square-foot lease at 425 Fore St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

DM Health and Wellness leased 588 square feet of retail space at 58 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Industrial

Crown Equipment Corporation leased Lot 31, a ±1.65-acre industrial build-to-suit property in the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Amy Sullivan and Michael Cobb, Colliers International.

TG Gallager leased ±15,000 square feet of industrial space at 8 Thomas Dr., Westbrook. Greg Boulos and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company; Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers.

MasTec Network Solutions, LLC leased ±10,645 square feet of industrial space at 76 Darling Ave., South Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Brian O’Brien, NAI Norwood Group.

Auto Paint Supply, Inc. leased 4,275 square feet of industrial space at 460 Riverside St., Portland. Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Thrive Real Estate Group LLC leased ±5,000 square feet of industrial space at 95 Leighton Rd., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

