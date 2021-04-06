A Maine judge has ruled that a Falmouth woman with impaired vision can take the ride-sharing app Uber to court over a claim that it discriminated against her.

Uber had asked the judge to rule that the case had to go to arbitration.

Kristin Aiello, the woman’s lawyer, argued against such a ruling and said Uber might have been able to argue that it was not covered by Maine and federal anti-discrimination laws if the case had gone before an arbiter.

The dispute began in 2015, when Patricia Sarchi of Falmouth was seeking a ride home after an appointment in Portland. She had someone use her phone to contact Uber for a ride, but when the driver showed up, he refused to take Sarchi’s guide dog.

Sarchi took the case to the Maine Human Rights Commission. While Uber argued it was not covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, the commission sided with Sarchi in a 2019 ruling.

When talks over a settlement with Uber went nowhere after that ruling, Sarchi filed suit in Maine Superior Court, her attorney said. Uber argued that the terms and conditions on its site requires that any disputes be settled by binding arbitration.

But Superior Court Justice Thomas R. McKeon ruled last month that Uber could not prove that Sarchi had “reasonable notice” of those terms and conditions, which were listed on the same web page where a user enters payment information.

McKeon said a user on that page is focused on entering payment information and a “done” button is located just above the section where a user enters credit card numbers.

“As soon as the user enters the user’s credit card number, they are likely to look up, see the ‘Done’ button, click it, and the screen is gone,” McKeon said. Nothing on the page links the “done” button to accepting the terms and conditions, he said, or directs the user to the terms and conditions listed lower on the page.

Uber has argued that it is simply an app that connects riders to drivers. Because it doesn’t actually operate the ride portion of the business, it has argued, it isn’t responsible for a driver refusing to take a guide dog in the car.

Attempts to contact Uber’s lawyer were unsuccessful and it’s not clear if the company will appeal McKeon’s ruling to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. There has been no schedule set for how the case proceeds from here.

Sarchi’s case is believed to be the first of its kind in Maine. But similar suits have been filed elsewhere.

Last month, a blind woman in San Francisco was awarded $1.1 million from Uber in a similar case.

