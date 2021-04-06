SAN DIEGO — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing Monday night and left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he’d had it since rookie ball.

Tatis has struggled this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

ALL-STAR GAME: Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.

MLB pulled the July 13 game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

The Georgia law includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after former president Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year’s election.

Colorado has a Democratic governor in Jared Polis and a Democratic-controlled legislature.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement.

NATIONALS: Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup – left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes – were put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Backup catcher Alex Avila and reserve infielder Jordy Mercer also went on the IL before Washington played its first game of the season at home against the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals’ first four games on the schedule were postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team. Four players tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional seven were placed under quarantine after contact tracing found that they might have been exposed to the illness.

The Nationals have not publicly identified the 11 players involved. The team’s announcement of those nine players on the IL did not specify why they are sidelined. A 10th player who was put on the injured list on Tuesday, reliever Will Harris, was taken off the active roster for what the team said was right hand inflammation.

In other moves, Washington selected the contract of recently signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the major league roster and put him in the starting lineup Tuesday. Other moves included recalling nine players sent to the alternate training site: catcher Tres Barrera, right-hander Sam Clay, infielder Luis García, right-hander Ryne Harper, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, infielder Carter Kieboom and right-hander Kyle McGowin.

Outfielder Cody Wilson was brought up as a replacement player.

