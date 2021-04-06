NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, Adam Fox had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Colin Blackwell, Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1). It was the first time in 11 years that eight Rangers scored in a game.

Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves.

Jared McCann, Mike Matheson, Jake Guentzel and Biddeford’s Brian Dumoulin scored for Pittsburgh, which lost for the second time in seven games. Casey DeSmith allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry. Defenseman Kris Letang chipped in with two assists.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 2: Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and Columbus beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row. Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and 5 of 7 while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers. Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

ISLANDERS 1, CAPITALS 0: Brock Nelson scored with just under seven minutes left and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as host New York pulled even with Washington for first place in the East Division.

SABRES 5, DEVILS 3: Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as Buffalo snapped a 10-game road losing streak.

Ramus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who recently snapped an 18-game losing streak. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season.

Damon Severson, Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey, which is 1-4-2 in its last seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves in his first start in five games.

NOTES

SABRES: The Buffalo Sabres took the precautionary step of scratching forward Taylor Hall for Tuesday’s game at New Jersey night in anticipation the NHL’s 2018 MVP will be traded in the coming days.

Team spokesman Chris Dierken announced Hall will not be in the lineup in providing the update shortly after interim coach Don Granato called it a possibility before concluding his teleconference call with the media on Tuesday.

The decision to sit Hall comes in the final week before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday, and with the slumping Sabres in sell-off mode. Buffalo sits last in the overall NHL standings and is all but mathematically certain to extend its playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th consecutive season.

Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. With most teams tight against the league’s $81.5 million salary cap, which remained flat this season, the Sabres are expected to retain a portion of Hall’s pay to make it easier to trade him.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »