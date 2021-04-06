AUGUSTA — State police arrested two men on Interstate 95 Monday who were reportedly in possession of 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl.

A Tuesday news release from Maine State Police Social Media Coordinator Katy England, said Kristopher Churchill, 38, of Bradford, and Erick Mejia, 26, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were charged with trafficking fentanyl, a Class A crime.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for “operation and a vehicle defect” near mile marker 109, according to the release. A K-9 unit was called to the stop, resulting in the discovery of fentanyl and $3,200 in cash in the vehicle.

Bail for both men was set at $75,000 each.

