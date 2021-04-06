Arrests

3/29 at 9:34 p.m. Maria Burchfield, 41, of Lubee Lane, was arrested on Lubee Lane on charges of violation of conditional release and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

3/31 at 5:26 p.m. Erroll Staples, 36, of Faye Street, was arrested on Faye Street on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 29 to April 4.

Fire calls

3/29 at 12:27 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

3/30 at 8:23 a.m. Assist Lisbon.

4/1 at 6:34 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

4/1 at 9:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Bowdoin Mill Island.

4/1 at 4:16 p.m. Smoke investigation on Westwind Drive.

4/2 at 1:35 a.m. Medical issue on Parliament Circle.

4/2 at 8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Union Park Road.

4/2 at 5:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

4/3 at 7:17 p.m. Assist West Bath.

4/4 at 10:50 a.m. Electrical hazard on High Street.

4/4 at 12:59 p.m. Medical issue on Munroe Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from March 29 to April 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: