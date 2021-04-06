Arrests

3/29 at 8:32 a.m. Heath R. Card, 38, of Mechanic Street, was arrested on Mechanic Street on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of cocaine with priors and violating condition of release.

3/30 at 8:39 p.m. Justin E. Smith, 32, of Spring Street, was arrested on Spring Street on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) and endangering the welfare of a child.

3/31 at 10:34 a.m. Christopher M. Levesque, 27, of Hollis, was arrested on Saunders Way on charges of violating condition of release, failure to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, operating while licenses is suspended or revoked and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

4/1 at 10:44 a.m. Jacob T. Haskell, 30, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on Cumberland Street on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and probation violation.

4/3 at 8:27 p.m. Andrew T. Norell, 51, of Scarborough, was arrested on Saco Street on charges of fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

4/3 at 9:56 p.m. Danny Jackson, 47, of Chelsea, was arrested on Lincoln Street on charges of terrorizing, criminal threatening and criminal restraint.

Summonses

3/29 at 11:06 p.m. Derek P. Johnson, 40, of Stevens Avenue, was summonsed on Larrabee Road on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without a license, unlawful possession of a fentanyl powder and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/30 at 8:40 a.m. Arnold S. Harmon, 52, of North Waterboro, was summonsed on Brackett Street for violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked.

3/30 at 10:18 a.m. Ikran M. Abdi, 20, of Windham, was summonsed on Falmouth Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/30 at 11:39 a.m. D’Vaunte Jahreal Francis, 22, of Portland, was summonsed on Brown Street on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

3/30 at 4:13 p.m. Kelly Jo Marshall, 54, of Portland, was summonsed on Hannaford Drive on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/31 at 4:01 p.m. Kathleen Leary, 63, of East Bridge Street, was summonsed on East Bridge Street on a charge of failing to register a vehicle within 150 days.

4/1 at 9:01 a.m. Jessica H. Parker, 39, of Gorham, was summonsed on Brown Street on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

4/2 at 3:54 a.m. Samantha Ann Benson, 19, of Gorham, was summonsed on New Gorham Road on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

4/3 at 12:52 p.m. Donald S. Froehlich, 57, of Bridgton Road, was summonsed on Hannaford Drive on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/3 at 10:53 p.m. Susan Vanessa Mendoza, 33, of Lamb Street, was summonsed on Main Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

