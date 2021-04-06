Woolwich Central School sixth through eighth graders will resume full in-person later this month with the help of a “distance learning hub.”

Students will remain broken into their distance learning groups that were established in the beginning of the year. Students will report to school on their distance learning days where they’ll complete their at-home work with a staff member around “to support them,” according to Regional School Unit 1 Assistant Superintendent Katie Joseph.

“The rest of the day is broken up into movement and enrichment breaks as well as lunch and recess,” said Joseph. “It will not be like a day-long study hall.”

Sixth and seventh grade will begin the new learning model on Monday, April 12 with eighth grade joining on Monday, April 26.

Although this isn’t quite like the full in-person instructions students had before the COVID-19, Woolwich Central School Principal Jason Libby said this model is what the school can accomplish after having little luck finding the additional staff members.

“Without our ability to find the teachers to teach content, we’re confident (the distance learning hub model) is the best way we can meet both goals of getting our students back and working on those social-emotional connections,” Libby told the school board Monday.

This story will be updated.

