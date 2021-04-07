Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 30 to April 5.
Summonses
3/30 at 2:25 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road on a charge of violation of interim license.
3/31 at 8:10 a.m. William Butler, 60, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Shore Road on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
4/1 at 9:22 p.m. Ryan Humphrey, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to two calls from March 30 to April 5.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to five calls from March 30 to April 5.
