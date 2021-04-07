The Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission is partnering with the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency to update the Lincoln County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The commission is asking for participation from residents, organizations and businesses to provide input about areas susceptible to natural disasters and potential actions to mitigate them.

Examples can be noting areas prone to flooding during a storm, needed maps or public education information, infrastructure projects or erosion control and conservation practices. More information on hazard mitigation planning and practices can be found at fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/hazard-mitigation-planning/create-hazard-plan.

The benefit of completing a Hazard Mitigation Plan is eligibility for Federal Emergency Management AgencyHazard Mitigation grants, according to the commission. The plan is updated every five years.

Residents are encouraged to access the survey via surveymonkey.com/r/S7BP2H3 or request a paper copy by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 882-4271.

“We are excited to be learning about communities in order to update the plan, and to be increasing access to funding for Lincoln County municipalities on these important projects to make towns safer,” said the commission’s county planner, Emily Rabbe.

