State health officials reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same day vaccine eligibility expanded to everyone over the age of 16.

It was the 9th consecutive day of at least 200 new cases and Maine’s seven-day daily case average now stands at 313, the highest it has been in more than two months, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two weeks ago, the average was 197 cases and this time last month it was 166.

Although Wednesday’s total showed a big jump, it’s likely that not all of the new cases occurred in the last 24 hours.

“In recent days the number of new positive test results … that are being reported to Maine CDC every day exceeds what we are able to review and analyze within a 24-hour period,” Dr. Nirav Shah, the agency’s director, said Tuesday. “As a result of that, the number of cases that I am reporting to you today does not necessarily reflect the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Maine in the past 24 hours.”

Cases have been trending upward in many other states as well, as the country races to vaccinate as many people as possible to keep the latest surge at bay.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has tracked 52,677 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 747 people have died with the virus, according to data from the Maine CDC. One additional death was reported Wednesday, and there have been 41 deaths in the last month.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but as of Tuesday there were 80 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 32 in critical care. The number in critical care is the highest it’s been in nearly two months. In all, 1,711 people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, vaccination sites continue their busiest week to date. As of Wednesday morning, Maine had administered 797,157 shots of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Of those, 471,637 were first doses, accounting for 41.9 percent of the population 16 and over, and 325,520 were final doses, representing 28.9 percent of the 16-and-over population.

Maine ranks 4th among states for percentage of population with at least one dose, according to a Bloomberg News tracker, behind two other New England states — Connecticut and New Hampshire — and New Mexico.

Among Mainers over the age of 60, who are most at risk of dying from or being hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately 74 percent have received at least one shot and 57 percent are fully vaccinated. At the current pace of vaccinations, 75 percent of the state’s population could be vaccinated in about two months. That’s considered the general threshold for herd immunity.

The state is on track to receive more than 90,000 vaccine doses for use this week, which is the highest weekly total to date and a big reason why Gov. Janet Mills moved up the eligibility date for all adults by nearly two weeks.

On Tuesday, Maine health commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced a partnership between the state and federal government to conduct several mobile vaccination clinics in an effort to reach underserved communities in rural Maine. The first clinic will be at Oxford Casino on Monday and others will follow in locations across the state. Appointments are required and the clinics are expected to administer 250 shots per day of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

