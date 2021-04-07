STANDISH – Walter Clayton Stevens III, 60, of Standish passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021 at Northern Light’s Mercy Hospital hospice’s Tyler Suite, surrounded by his loving family after a short but courageous 5-month battle with kidney cancer. Clay was born on Feb. 15, 1961 in Portland, the son of the late Walter Clayton Stevens II and Judith West.Clay graduated from Gorham High School in 1979. Shortly after in 1984 he met his loving wife, Robin Hartford. When Clay first met Robin at an Olympia Sports tent sale, the first thing he noticed about her was her smile. He was there to buy a softball glove (which he still owns today) and wouldn’t leave until she agreed to go on a date with him. After his first conversation with Robin, Clay turned and told his friend “Joe, I love her…I am going to marry her.” They married in 1985. She was his rock. There was never a time that they weren’t together, spending every moment they could in each other’s company. Together they were the picture of true love.He was a dedicated man to everything he did, including his career. He spent the last 34 years working as a CNC machinist at Limerick Machine where coworkers became family. There were very few days Clay missed work until his diagnosis and he was thankful for his work family and the support he received from Limerick Machine.Clay was a loving family man who spent every minute he could surrounded by family and friends. Recently a friend said “He loved your mom and loved you kids more than life itself.” He enjoyed being outdoors, spending many days in Jackman at camp, out on Sebago Lake on his pontoon boat, or relaxing by his camper in various campgrounds throughout Maine. He loved hunting and fishing trips up north and tropical vacations down south. You could find him anywhere from running rabbits with his beagles at the Beagle Club in Buxton, riding his snowmobile all over the state, or camped out at the racetrack watching NASCAR or local races. He was a committed member of the Standish Sno Seekers, spending many hours grooming and cleaning up trails. Clay loved his toys, including his Harley that he took on many rides in the summer. He was also the ‘Clark Griswold’ of Standish, known for his Christmas light display each year and his love and generosity during the Christmas season. Clay was predeceased by his father, Walter Clayton Stevens II. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Robin Stevens of Standish; his three children, Kalie Stevens of Standish, Erika Skiff and her husband Elias of Gray, and Lance Stevens of Standish; his mother, Judie Stevens and her partner Garfield Toothaker of Gorham; his sisters, Terri Darling and her husband Marty of Gorham, Sharen Deering and her husband Terry of Gorham, and Karen Gaudette and her husband Rob of Gorham; his brother, Glen Stevens and his partner Stacey of Gorham; grandson, Henry Skiff; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also very much looking forward to the arrival of his second grandchild in August 2021.Visiting hours celebrating Clay’s life will be held on Friday, April 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais, and Segee, 434 River Rd, Windham. A private service will occur on Saturday for family only. A burial will follow the service at West Gorham Cemetery in which all are welcome. State mask mandates are required for attendees.To express condolences, or view the zoom live stream of Clay’s service beginning at 11am on Saturday, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Standish Sno Seekers orNew England Cancer Specialists﻿L;Funeral DolbyBlaisSegee Windham

