PORTLAND – Eldridge “Ellie” Warren Fillmore, 79, entered into the glory of Heaven on March 31, 2021, with family by his side. He was born on Dec. 13, 1941, in Portland, a son of Warren and Edna H. (Parker) Fillmore.El fought the good fight of faith (2 Timothy 4:7) and knew who his Savior was. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Fillmore; daughter, Allison Ellis her husband Ryan; brother, Millard Fillmore; and a sister, Bonney Hunt.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 476 Summit St., Portland, Maine.For those who are not able to attend, please visit the Lindquist Funeral Home Facebook page to view the service livestream. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ellie’s online guest book.

