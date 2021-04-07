AUBURN – William Lewis Vaughan, 79, passed away on Friday evening, April 2, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Maine, with his family at his side. He was born on Oct. 6, 1941, in Bangor, Maine, the only child of Ober and Leone (Plummer) Vaughan.

A lifelong Maine resident, he received his baccalaureate degree from Colby College in 1964 and later received certification as a social worker and licensure as a psychologist. Bill worked for 20 years as a therapist with Tri-County Child and Family Services and then, in the late eighties, began a private practice serving those in the Lewiston-Auburn area. During that time he was also a consultant with the Central Maine Medical Center Residents Program. In the late nineties he began working as a School Psychological Examiner serving many school districts across South Central Maine. In his early 20s was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that he battled and finally won after 20 long years. His experiences dealing with cancer led him to become involved in helping other cancer patients both in his private practice and as Chairman of the Living with Cancer Conference for five years.

During the span of 20 years when his children were growing up, Bill and his first wife, Susan Goodale Gillies, lived in New Gloucester where he was active in the volunteer fire department as well as being highly involved with his childrens’ various activities. In the late eighties he moved to Auburn and became interested in cycling, running and golf. He ran three half-marathons and enjoyed biking with friends. In his quiet times, he was an avid reader, a crossword aficionado and a creative cook. He wrote poetry, painted with watercolors and also dabbled in woodworking.

Bill is remembered with love by his three children and spouses: Christopher and Tracy Vaughan; Jessica and Kevin Smith; Matthew and Sharon Vaughan; his seven grandchildren: Alayna and Maxwell Vaughan, Benjamin and Ellen Smith, Charles, William (Jack) and Madelyn Vaughan as well as two cousins, Sally Tasker and John (Jack) Plummer.

He was predeceased by his son, Greggory Charles Vaughan.

We would like to extend a special thank-you to the amazing staff at Schooner Estates, the physicians and nursing staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, as well as Elite HomeCare and The Fortin Group for the wonderful care, love and respect you gave to our father. A graveside celebration of Bill’s life will take place later this summer at the family lot at Lower Gloucester Cemetery in New Gloucester.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with Bill’s family by visiting their on-line guestbook at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Those wishing may offer Memorial gifts in Bill’s memory to the Maine Cancer Foundation at [email protected]

Guest Book