Bangor Savings foundation to award $40,000 in grants

COVID-19 relief, youth programming and development, animal assistance and basic needs are just some of the services provided by the Maine and New Hampshire-based nonprofits selected by the public to receive grants through the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s 2021 Community Matters More program.

More than $140,000 will be awarded to 44 nonprofits in Maine and New Hampshire. The Community Matters More grant recipients from Cumberland County are Honor Flight Maine, $5,000; Teens to Trails, $4,000; Portland Recovery Community Center, $3,000; and Maine State Music Theater, $1,000 write-in winner.

Local grant recipients also include Greater Portland Family Promise of Portland, Maine Boys to Men of Falmouth, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick and Southern Maine Astronomers of Cumberland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

UScellular has named Jonathan Isacco retail area sales manager for the company’s greater Portland and New Hampshire area. Isacco is responsible for leading store associates in Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook and Topsham.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Heidi Miller, MD, surgical care, Casco Bay; Eric M Shurtleff, DO, surgical care in the division of acute care surgery; and Josh Vaughn, MD, orthopedics and sports medicine, division of orthopedic trauma and fracture care.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley Rondeau to the team at their Scarborough location. She will be working with her father, Paul Rondeau, to form The Rondeau Real Estate Team at Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader.

RE/MAX Shoreline welcomes aboard Annika Batista, founder of Mats By ME, and CarlyJoy Coffin to its Portland office

The Maine Community Foundation announces the appointment of Michele Camarco as vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

The Maine Community College System welcomes its newest trustee, Dr. Mark Fourre, president of Coastal Healthcare Alliance and a longtime senior health care executive in Maine.

Friends of Casco Bay announced the hiring of Robby Lewis-Nash as its new staff writer. Lewis-Nash will write stories to inform and educate Casco Bay’s communities and brings his journalistic experience covering environmental issues across Maine and an academic background in ecological science.

Northeast Credit Union is pleased to announce Michael Regan, CPA, as the new vice president, controller. Regan will oversee the accounting team, accounts payable and expense reporting staff.

Portland-based law firm Perkins Thompson welcomed Jason Caron as an attorney practicing in the firm’s litigation/bankruptcy, business and corporate and real estate law practice areas.

Transitions

Maine’s first credit union, Telephone Workers, founded in 1921, is now Infinity FCU with $341 million in assets. Since 2019, the credit union has been pursuing an out-of-state merger. Its latest effort is to combine with the $1.2 billion Deere Employees CU in Moline, Illinois. Infinity has offices in Portland and Westbrook.

