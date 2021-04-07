The University of Maine’s spring football season has come to a sudden halt, with the news Wednesday morning that Rhode Island has shut its program down because of COVID-19 issues.

The Black Bears, who are 2-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association’s six-game spring season, were scheduled to play at Rhode Island on Saturday. Rhode Island announced Wednesday that its “football program has entered a shutdown as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program, effectively ending the team’s season.”

That news came one day after New Hampshire announced it was shutting down its football program because of COVID-19 issues. Maine had been scheduled to host New Hampshire on April 17. The Wildcats played only the opener of their CAA spring season before being forced to suspend its program because of COVID-19 protocols.

The league has struggled to play football games this spring, largely because of COVID issues. Seven games were postponed or canceled through last weekend, and four games scheduled for this Saturday have been called off.

UMaine officials are “currently assessing all available options for the remaining open dates for the spring season,” according to a news release.

The Black Bears have not had a positive COVID-19 test result throughout the football season, dating back to fall practices, according to the UMaine athletic department.

This story will be updated.

