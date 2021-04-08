Outside of Brunswick’s Bank of America Location. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record

Brunswick’s Bank of America branch at 110 Maine St. is temporarily closed because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

According to a company statement, the closure is intended to keep employees and clients healthy and safe. The bank is monitoring local conditions and plans to reopen “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson said that temporary bank closures in general result from locations that are seeing fewer visits, locations where a smaller bank may be close to a larger bank that is better able to accommodate physical distancing or locations where there is insufficient staffing.

Bank of America did not respond to specific questions regarding the circumstances of the temporary closure of the Maine Street location.

filed under:
brunswick maine, Times Record Business, Times Record News
