After a record breaking week, Husson women’s lacrosse player Maddy Olsen was named the co-offensive division III player of the week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA), behind a span in which she scored eight goals and dished out three assists in a single game.

Olsen is the first Eagle to earn this achievement.

“It feels really great to get recognized for all the hard work I’ve put in. It makes me feel extra motivated to keep pushing forward through our games,” the Morse graduate said. “I feel a little guilty being in the spotlight because it was my team that has helped me, I just happened to finish the great plays that they started.”

The 11 point-game by Olsen — in a 19-14 win over the University of Maine at Farmington on April 3 — was the most points by a player in one game in program history.

Olsen was also named the Northern Athletic Conference (NAC) player of the week for her performance.

Despite the record-breaking performance, Olsen admitted she was a bit nervous heading into the year with so much time off in between seasons.

“I was definitely very nervous for our first game against Thomas,” she said. “After the game against Farmington, it’s great to see everyone’s growth as a lacrosse player and see everyone’s confidence get a boost.”

Husson plays Thomas College on Saturday in a rematch of the March 20 contest which the Terriers won 13-8 win in Waterville.

It has been almost two years since Cal Tibbits stepped onto the diamond to play a game of baseball while representing the school he attends. The former Morse pitcher and shortstop is now in his freshman season at UMF, gearing up for conference play, which begins Thursday when the Beavers take on Husson at Hippach Field in Farmington.

“I’m extremely excited, I was lucky enough to play some baseball over the summer but playing for your school is a thrill like no other,” said Tibbits.

After both the high school and college spring seasons were lost last year due to the ongoing pandemic, athletes find themselves craving competition like they never have before.

“Everyone is hungry and ready to compete, we expect to play some competitive baseball this season,” said Tibbits. “We all have one goal on our minds as a team. Now it’s time to go meet it.”

The Beavers opened their season against the University of Southern Maine on March 31, a game in which the Huskies won 12-1.

For UMF women’s lacrosse player and fellow Morse graduate Bella Monbouquette, the opportunity to play in her final season after the way last season unfolded is “amazing”.

“I feel like it gives me one last chance to see how far I can push myself as an athlete before I graduate and stop competing,” the senior said. “My goal as an individual this season is to know I’m walking away from every game with nothing left to give.”

As for the challenges ahead, Monbouquette knows they are “inevitable,” but is looking at the season with nothing but optimism.

“The fortunate thing is all teams are in the same position having a season cut short, and having limited numbers to compete with,” said Monbouquette. “I expect this season to be as competitive as other seasons, because everyone is playing under the same handicaps.”

The Beavers host Thomas College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

After UMF’s indoor track and field season was shortened and altered during the winter, former Freeport standout Joe Ashby is excited to see what the team can do with a full outdoor season on the horizon.

“I’m expecting some great things out of this season. We have some great young talent to show off,” said Ashby, who races in middle distance events. “We have been training all year and are excited to see all of our hard work pay off this outdoor season.”

The Beavers open their outdoor season Saturday at Springfield College (Massachusetts).

In Gorham, Sagar Dahal’s junior lacrosse season at USM is underway. Although last season was altered, the Huskies did their part to maintain normalcy over the past 13 months.

“Though last season was very different, it seemed like we didn’t miss a beat,” the Brunswick graduate said. “We are a well-oiled machine with the guys we have on the team.”

The Huskies earned their first win of the season on Wednesday with a 17-2 win over Salem State in Salem, Massachusetts.

With how last year unfolded, Dahal believes that his and the team’s mentality has changed for the better when gearing up for games.

“You never know when your last game will be these days. So we as a team are committed to playing every game as if it’s our last game,” he said.

At Bowdoin, Kevin Loney was named the Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Event Management.

Loney has been with the Bowdoin football program since 2015 as a running backs coach, and will assume his new role this summer.

