Bowdoin College held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the future John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies.

The new 16,426-square-foot facility was designed by Hammel, Green and Abrahamson Architects and is expected to be complete in November of 2022.

“This new building, the John and Lile Gibbons Center for the Arctic Studies, is going to be a world-class and beautiful home for our museum and the centerpiece of the work that we do intellectually at the college around Arctic Studies,” said Bowdoin President Clayton Rose.

Construction for the center is part of a joint project, which also includes the new Barry Mills Hall. Both buildings will be located near the corner of College Street and Sills Drive in Brunswick.

In March, Bowdoin’s Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Matt Orlando told The Times Record that the new buildings will be environmentally friendly, electric-powered “mass timber buildings,” meaning the superstructure will be made of wood as opposed to steel or concrete.

“As far as I know, they’re the first of its kind of this scale in the state of Maine,” Orlando said.

Construction will involve the removal of 68 trees, with plans to plant 85 new trees once the project is complete.

The building is named after Bowdoin College trustee emeritus John Gibbons and Lile Gibbons, who, according to Bowdoin’s website, made a significant contribution to the project.

