As the owner of The Brunswick Inn, I want to thank the Brunswick Fire Department for their swift and expert response to the fire at the Inn last Monday. Brunswick Fire has been a friend to the Inn for my entire 12-year tenure, and this incident brings into sharper focus just how fortunate our community is to have such an exceptional team of firefighters.
Eileen Hornor,
Brunswick
