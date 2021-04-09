The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Morse High School and Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Thursday, but the school will remain open for in-person learning.

“The CDC has informed us that this uptick in cases is due to community spread outside of school,” Regional School Unit 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel wrote in a letter to families Thursday. “There is no evidence of spread within the school building; therefore, the school will remain open to in-person learning.”

An outbreak is defined as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period, according to the Maine CDC. The school will shed its outbreak status if no new cases are reported in 14 days.

Manuel wrote another “individual associated with” the school tested positive Thursday, making this the district’s 28th reported COVID-19 case, according to RSU 1’s website.

Earlier this week the district reported three “individuals associated with” Morse High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Manuel said the Maine CDC reviews the school’s COVID-19 cases to determine if there were any close contacts. The Maine Department of Education or a school representative will contact anyone identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.

RSU 1 includes Bath, Arrowsic, Woolwich and Phippsburg.

Morse High School is operating under a part-time, in-person learning model in which students are split into two groups that attend in-person classes on alternating days. On the days students aren’t in school, they complete remote work at home.

Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, which shares a building with Morse High School, was allowed to transition to in-person instruction four days each week last month, with Wednesday remaining as a remote learning day.

“Bath Tech is really fortunate to not face some of the challenges and barriers of the other schools,” Julie Kenny, Bath Regional Career & Technical Center director, told the school board in February. “Our student capacity is only 16 students due to the nature of our program. In this new building … we can certainly fit eight students in the classroom and eight in the shop. Or, all students can easily fit in the shop in some capacity or at a job site.”

Manuel asked families to monitor themselves and their students for symptoms of COVID-19 and to call a health care provider if symptoms develop.

