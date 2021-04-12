Librarian Roberta Jordan organizes bookshelves in Bath’s Patten Free Library. Patrons were allowed into the library on Monday for the first time since last fall. Visitors can browse the shelves and use the computers for up to 30 minutes at a time and face masks are required at all times. Kathleen O’Brien / The Times Record

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bath maine, patten free library, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles