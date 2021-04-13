Ann H. Barry 1937 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Ann H. Barry, 83, died Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She was born Nov. 7, 1937 in Charlotte, N.C. a daughter of Nathaniel and Virginia Mayo Henderson. She received a degree in sociology from the Womens’ College of the University of North Carolina and taught elementary school for a year in Portsmouth, Va. where she met her husband of 49 years, Bill Barry. Ann and Bill lived in Vina del Mar, Chile and Northern Virginia where Ann enjoyed volunteering as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and docent at the Smithsonian Museum of Transportation. The Barry family moved to Maine in 1977 where Bill continued his career as a naval engineer at BIW. In 1999, Ann graduated from the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation as a spiritual director and enjoyed this work for the past 22 years. She was an active member of the First Parish Church, Brunswick. She cherished every moment with her wonderful friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, William Barry; two sisters, Ethel McMillan and Nancy Blair Thigpen. She is survived by her son, James Barry (Marlene) of Freeport;,her daughter, Virginia Leonard (Mark) of Littleton, Mass.; four grandchildren, Ben Barry and Emma Barry of Freeport, Kyle Leonard of Littleton, Mass., and Kaitlyn Leonard of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside internment will take place in the First Parish Church Memorial Garden, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to First Parish Church (General Memorial Fund) 9 Cleaveland St. Brunswick, ME 04011

