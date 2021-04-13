Carol A. Bisson 1946 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Carol A. Bisson, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Topsham, Maine. Carol was born in Brunswick, Maine, on April 5, 1946, to Venice Lachance and Roy Moore. Carol graduated from Brunswick High School. On Sept. 10, 1966, Carol married Roger J. Bisson, and together shared 54 years of marriage. Carol is survived by her husband, Roger, daughter, Sherri Lynn Bisson, son, Scott Bisson, and son-in-law, Dan Bisson. Carol enjoyed gardening, walking, needlepoint, flowers and their special trips to North Conway every year. Carol worked at the Bowdoin College Library, First Parish Church and Downeast Construction. She was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Venice Moore, and her brother, Randy Moore, all of Topsham. Carol will have a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

