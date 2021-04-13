Officials at the Mid Coast Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Brunswick Landing are not anticipating any setbacks as a result of the federal recommendation to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MaineHealth’s Associate Vice President of System Communications and Public Affairs John Porter said that the Brunswick Landing clinic has not used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and therefore they do not foresee any issue with appointments.

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused on Tuesday after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots within three weeks of receiving the vaccine.

“More than 7 million people in the United States have taken this version of the COVID vaccine, suggesting that, even if the blood clotting is linked to the vaccine, the chances of developing this particular condition as a result would be less than one in 1 million,” read a press release from MaineHealth.

According to the MaineHealth, which encompasses Mid Coast Hospital as well as nine other local hospital systems, of the more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at their clinics, a majority have been Pfizer and Moderna.

“Given how extremely rare the blood clotting condition is, clinicians do not expect to see any adverse incidents among those vaccinated, but nonetheless are asking patients to be vigilant and to contact their healthcare provider with any questions,” the release stated.

